Sex obsessed police officer to be sentenced over helicopter tapes

A 'sex obsessed' former police officer is to be sentenced today for using the South Yorkshire Police helicopter to film a couple having sex and naked sunbathers.

PC Adrian Pogmore retained the footage he shot as the police helicopter flew across South Yorkshire and his tapes were found in his drawer at Maltby police station, Rotherham.

Jurors at Sheffield Crown Court were shown footage shot by the former officer, which included graphic scenes of a couple having sex in a range of positions on their suburban patio.

Other footage shown in court showed a woman sunbathing naked in her garden, two naturists sitting outside their caravan and a couple lying naked on sun-loungers outside their home.

The court heard that 51-year-old Pogmore knew the couple having sex through the South Yorkshire wife-swapping scene.

Prosecutors said the officer was 'a swinging and sex-obsessed air observer' who was referred to as the 'team deviant' by other members of the air support unit at South Yorkshire Police at the time.

Pogmore, of Guilthwaite Crescent, Whiston, Rotherham, admitted four counts of misconduct in a public office last month, on the day his trial was due to start.

He has been sacked by South Yorkshire Police.

Two other police officers and two helicopter pilots went on trial but were cleared of the same offence after telling a jury that they had no idea what Pogmore was doing with the high-powered camera on board the aircraft.