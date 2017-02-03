Sex attack victims thanked for reporting offences which landed gang behind bars

MP Sarah Champion has thanked two women for reporting sex attacks for which abusers from Rotherham and Sheffield are now serving time.

The women, who were just 12 and 13 when the abuse started, were repeatedly raped by the gang between 1999 and 2001.

One of them became pregnant after one of the attacks and described her child as the 'product of pure evil'.

The girls were often plied with alcohol and drugs before they were attacked, with one of them describing how she was made to feel like a prostitute.

Their abusers were jailed for a total of 81-and-a-half years at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday.

MP Sarah Champion said: "We owe a huge debt of gratitude to the survivors in bravely coming forward to the police.

"The survivors will have given courage and inspiration to victims of abuse.

"By continuing to successfully prosecute abusers, we are sending the message loud and clear that these despicable crimes will not be tolerated.

"We should not rest until justice has been served for the victims of child sexual exploitation in Rotherham and around the UK.

"I would like to thank South Yorkshire Police for their hard work and the CPS for pursuing a successful prosecution.”

Three brothers - Tayab Dad, aged 34, of St Lawrence Road, Tinsley, Sheffield; Basharat Dad, 32, of Eldon Road, Eastwood, Rotherham and Nasar Dad, 36, of Cranworth Road, Eastwood, Rotherham - were among those jailed.

Basharat was sentenced to 20 years after he was found guilty of six counts of rape, five counts of indecent assault and one count of false imprisonment.

Nasar was jailed for 14-and-a-half years after he was found guilty of rape, inciting indecency with a child and false imprisonment.

Tayab was found guilty of one count of rape and jailed for 10 years.

Mohammed Sadiq, 40, of Oxley Grove, Broom, Rotherham and Matloob Hussain, 42, of Doncaster Road, Eastwood, Rotherham, were each jailed for 13 years after being found guilty of one count of sexual intercourse with a girl under 13.

Amjad Ali, 36, of Broad Lane, Hodthorpe, Worksop, was jailed for 11 years after pleading guilty to one count of sexual intercourse with a girl under 13.