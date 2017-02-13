Sex 27 times a year, spending £14 on Valentine's Day, zero one night stands and a romp with Kylie Minogue - Sheffield's saucy secrets revealed

Sheffield's sauciest sex secrets have been revealed ahead of Valentine's Day.

A sex survey has lifted the lid on what goes on behind the city's bedroom doors - and has revealed some surprising findings.

The study revealed that almost one in three women in the city feel obliged to have sex with their partner on Valentine's Day.

It was just one of a number of statistics revealed in the survey by sofa specialists DistinctiveChesterfields.com.

Researchers also discovered:

* On average, people from Sheffield went on 9 dates in the last year.

* On average, they’ve had sex 27 times in the last year.

* On average, they had sex with two people in the last year.

* The average Sheffielder didn’t have a ‘one night stand’ in the last year.

* The average person has four dates before having sex with a new partner.

* Just over a quarter of Sheffield people expect to have sex on Valentine’s Day.

* Just over a quarter of Sheffield people expect to have sex on their birthday.

* 2 in 5 people have felt obliged to have sex with their partner on a special occasion.

* Those from the city, on average, spend £14.09 on Valentine’s Day.

* Just under a third of people are doing nothing for Valentine’s Day.

* 1 in 6 people in Sheffield shave their pubic hair to get ready for Valentine’s Day.

You can see the full results HERE

The survey also showed 18 per cent of men felt obliged to have sex with their partner on the day where people show their affection for one another.

But the poll of 2,000 lovers showed only one in five were expecting to be wined and dined on Valentine's Day and over a third are not doing anything at all to celebrate.

The surprising stats revealed how Brits are getting less jiggy - with one in five people not engaging in sex at all last year.

Two thirds of people asked will spend less than £20 on their partner on February 14, with a third preferring to stay at home and tuck into a takeaway.

Relationship counsellor Elaine Taylor, from Relate, said: "There is so much pressure around Valentine's Day to make a big romantic gesture.

"However, rather than spending a fortune on flowers or chocolates or feeling obliged to have sex when your heart just isn't in it, what I will be suggesting to my clients is to find a way to show that you are emotionally connected - which feels meaningful for the two of you as a couple.

"A small, simple and kind gesture, or a few heartfelt words, can make all the difference to a relationship at this time of year."

Respondents were also asked who would be their ideal date for Valentine's night - with Tom Hardy and Kylie Minogue coming out top.

The survey revealed almost half (48 per cent) of Brits had sex less than 20 times last year and the average number of one-night- stands per person was just one.

However, the average Brit - including those with partners - only went on nine dates all year while a third of the Brits asked (31 per cent) went dateless.

Shockingly, 12 per cent of married couples went without sex throughout last year, yet one in ten married respondents admitted to having a fling.

Steve Laidlaw, director at DistinctiveChesterfields.com, said: "Many people see Valentine’s Day as a bit of harmless fun but also a way to spend lots of money. But if you are strapped for cash, think of all the fun you can have for free – between the sheets."

The top five male dream dates:

1. Tom Hardy

2. George Clooney

3. Gerard Butler

4. Ryan Gosling

5. Channing Tatum

The top five female dream dates:

1. Kylie Minogue

2. Holly Willoughby

3. Jennifer Aniston

4. Rachael Riley

5. Cheryl Cole