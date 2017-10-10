Seven-year-old girl hit by bus in Doncaster street

Have your say

A seven-year-old girl suffered 'serious' injuries when she was hit by a bus in Doncaster at the weekend.

An air ambulance landed in Sandall Park after the collision in nearby Barnby Dun Road at about 5.50pm on Saturday.

The air ambulance in Sandall Park. Photo: Charlie Ward

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The seven-year-old suffered serious injuries in the collision and was taken to hospital to receive treatment.

"The road was closed at the time of the incident but later reopened."

The girl's current condition is unknown, although police said she had been discharged from hospital.