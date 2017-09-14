Service user hits out at Sheffield mental health trust for 'fire sale' of assets to save £1.6m

A mental health service user has hit out at Sheffield NHS bosses for persuing a 'fire sale' of its' buildings.

The woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, has been attending the Sheffield NHS Health and Social Care mental base at Argyll House in Nether Edge.

Argyll House

But NHS chiefs confirmed the building will no longer be used as community hub with patients and staff expecting to move elsewhere.

Argyll House in Nether Edge, East Glade in Birley, Northlands in Southey, St George’s in Netherthorpe and Wheata Clinic in Parson Cross are all under threat of being sold off in an attempt to find £1.6m of savings.

A 'long-term plan' developed by managers aims for the Trust to have 'three good buildings' to operate services from.

For the next two years, Trust bosses confirmed service users will attend Netherthorpe House for the Emotional Wellbeing Service, Limbrick Centre in Hillsborough for early psychosis intervention and Northlands and East Glade for mental health treatments and support services.

Argyll House in Nether Edge, East Glade in Birley, Northlands in Southey, St Georges in Netherthorpe and Wheata Clinic in Parson Cross

Changes also include merging front line mental health outreach teams operating from two bases.

Speaking to The Star, the service user said: "NHS Sheffield has decided to go for a fire sale of its mental health service properties in the South West of Sheffield, thus, removing the services and staff they contained and displacing them to locations that include at least two bus journeys to reach as a mental health service user.

"In reality, no one ill can travel those sort of distances. They will be unable to keep their appointments and, in turn, I fear that this will become an excuse to pretend that those services are not really needed due to seeming lack of take up.

"It is truly shocking and irresponsible and there is certainly no parity of esteem between physical illness and mental health in our city."

A Sheffield Health and Social Care spokesman said: "We would like to reiterate that no decision has been made as yet regarding whether or not to eventually dispose of Argyll House. Our Estates Strategy 2017-2022 has identified it as a site that we may look to dispose of in the future, but no decision as to disposal has yet been made.

"However, these changes of base for staff teams does not necessarily mean that service users will have to attend a different site for their appointments. For many service users, certainly in the short term, appointments will continue to take place at their home or where they have them now.

"If there are changes to where we can offer service users appointments we will talk to them and make sure their circumstances are taken into account. It is our aim to provide care as close to service users’ home as possible. We are working with other organisations in the city to look at how we can do this in the future.