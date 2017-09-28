'Serious lorry crash' reported on Sheffield roundabout

Have your say

Police are investigating a 'serious lorry crash' on a Sheffield roundabout this morning.

Handsworth slip road was closed after a crash on the roundabout by ASDA.

A number of police cars, fire engines and ambulances are currently at the scene.

The number 52a bus had been diverted via the Parkway and Prince of Wales Road.

First South Yorkshire have reported that all services are now back to normal and the crash has been cleared.

Eye-witnesses have reported that the crash was between a truck and a black 4x4 and involved an elderly man.