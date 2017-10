Have your say

The M1 south of Sheffield is blocked this morning because of a 'serious' accident involving a lorry.

Emergency services are at the scene of the crash, which happened on the northbound carriageway between junctions 30 and 31 within the last hour.

Two lanes of the carriageway are closed between the two junctions.

Photos release by Highways England show a lorry turned at a right-angle to the road. No more details have yet been released.