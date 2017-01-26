Serial thief is jailed for 12 weeks

A serial thief has been jailed for 12 weeks after he struck at stores in Chapel-en-le-Frith and Glossop.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, January 25, how Anthony Hurst, 45, of Hyde Road, Mottram, Hyde, stole baby milk from Boots in Glossop, spirits from the Late Shop, at Chapel, and vodka from the Co-op at Glossop.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “Hurst went into Boots and staff were alerted by a member of the public that baby milk had been stolen and when they checked stock and CCTV they found milk had been stolen and Hurst was identified by CCTV.

“Three people were also seen in the Late Shop and Hurst was seen on the CCTV passing several bottles of spirits from a shelf and the female was putting them in a bag.”

The Late Shop confirmed that eight bottles of vodka were stolen valued at an estimated £15 as well as a bottle of wine valued at an estimated £6, according to Mrs Allsop.

Hurst also stole two bottles of vodka from the Co-op with a co-accused and fled in a car.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the three thefts which were committed in January.

He also admitted breaching a restraining order by being with someone he was prohibited from being with by a restraining order.

Defence solicitor Steve Brint revealed that Hurst has previously been before the courts 19 times for 37 offences but he had slipped back into crime and his drug habit had been exacerbated after his parents had passed away.

Magistrates sentenced Hurst to 12 weeks of custody and ordered him to pay £220.47 compensation.