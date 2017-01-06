Security advice issued following nine burglaries in two weeks

Police security advice has been issued following nine burglaries in two weeks in Dronfield and Coal Aston.

Homes have been targeted in Summerfield Road, Dronfield; Cross Lane, Appletree Drive, Longacre Road, Fairview Road and Longcroft Crescent, Dronfield Woodhouse and Holmley Lane, Coal Aston.

PC Sally Horner said: “I would advise people to make sure that their doors and windows are secure every time you go out, when you go to bed or even when you are in a different part of the house. Use timer switchers on lights and radios to make it look and sound like there is someone in when you are not.

“Taking these steps and others can really help reduce the risk of having your home broken into and suffering the distress of becoming a victim of crime.

"Other advice includes making sure all car keys and other keys are out of sight and not in reach of windows and letterboxes; keeping valuables out of view from passers-by and ensuring any side gates are locked to prevent access to the rear of the property, or that any doors which might connect your home to a garage or an outbuilding are secure.

"If you still have packaging from expensive Christmas presents around, make sure it is not on display.

"Have an intruder alarm system installed by an approved contractor. Ensure a visible alarm box is attached to the outside of your home. Also consider fitting security lighting.

"Use door chains and spyholes to give you extra security if someone knocks on your door. Never be afraid to turn people away and if you have concerns about anyone who has come to your door call the police. "

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.