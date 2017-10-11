Second community centre broken into in Sheffield suburb

A community centre attached to a Hindi temple was broken into in Sheffield.

The centre, attached to the Hindu Mandir in Buckenham Street, Burngreave, was raided overnight on Monday.

Televisions and an MP3 player were stolen.

The raid came after another community centre in Andover Street, also in Burngreave, was broken into over the weekend.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.