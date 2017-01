A second armed robbery has been reported in a South Yorkshire town within the space of 48 hours.

Robbers struck at Select Convenience on Station Road, Swinton, Rotherham, at 5.50am today.

A member of staff said a knife was seen in the raid.

On Wednesday two robbers struck at Martin McColls newsagents in Thomas Street, Swinton.

A shop worker was also threatened with a knife before the robbers grabbed cash and cigarettes.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.