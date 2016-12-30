Second application to develop in Sheffield flood risk zone

A developer has applied for the second time to build a four-storey flat and shop block.

Mr Rafiq Khan wants to demolish the existing furniture shop on the former site of Saxon House, on Broadfield Road, and put up the mix of student housing and retail units. The furniture business would continue in the new building.

A previous application for the same site was withdrawn in June after council officers asked the applicant to put more thought into the sequential test, which looks at the flood risk of plots of land and urges developers to consider whether better sites in lower risk areas are available.

Mr Khan’s new application suggests there are ‘significant planning merits’ to the application that outweigh any flood risk. It identifies several alternative sites but concludes none ‘meet the criteria listed as a suitable alternative’.

