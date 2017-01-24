Season of love for city’s aging theatre

As the Oscar season approaches, Sheffield’s Showroom Cinema is aplnning to celebrate the city’s outstanding contribution to film with a fundraising dinner.

The event, on February 2, will give guests the opportunity to meet some of Sheffield’s award-winning filmmakers including makers of The Full Monty, This is England, and Arctic Monkeys music videos.

Meabh O’Donovan, development manager at Showroom Workstation, said: “The aim of this evening is not only to celebrate the world renowned independent film industry in our city, but also to raise much needed funds to keep our cinema alive and well. We do much more than just show films; last year alone, we worked with over 140 schools to provide unique educational events designed around their needs.

We offer industry standard training to future film-makers, which is free to those who can’t afford it – opening the opportunity to all. We are a registered charity and to keep on doing all this important work we need your help. 22 years after we first opened our doors, our unique 1930s building needs some love.”