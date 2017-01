A police search is underway for a South Yorkshire man reported missing from home.

Christopher Thorpe, aged 56, from Birdwell, Barnsley, has not been seen since Saturday, January 7.

He is white, 5ft 10ins tall, with short, black hair and a black beard.

He was last seen wearing a dark brown-green jacket and green trousers with blue and orange walking trainers.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.