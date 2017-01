A search is still underway for a rescue dog which went missing in Sheffield

Tyson, a labrador cross, was brought to Sheffield by an animal rescue charity working in Crete but he escaped from his foster carer's garden in Charnock and has now been missing for six weeks.

An army of volunteers is still following up sightings of the dog, with the most recent in Graves Park and Meersbrook.

To report sightings call 07873273900 or 07730483264 for join the ***Help Find Tyson*** page on Facebook.