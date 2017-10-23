Search for new family for group of four sisters in Rotherham

A search is underway for a forever home for a group of four sisters in care.

The youngsters have been in care in Rotherham since last year, with the bond between them said to be so deep that they need to be adopted together.

The children, aged seven, six, four and two, are currently being cared for by foster parent, but with the couple both 66 the hunt is now on for a permanent home.

Foster mum Anne, whose name has been changed to protect the identity of the four sisters, said: “They are very close and they do need to be together, I think it would devastate them if they were split up.

"They need to be cared for and looked after and they need that warmth. They need to know they are loved.”

Anne and her husband have fostered more than 200 children and have gone on to adopt a number of those children as well.

They said if they were younger they may have considered adopting all the sisters.

"If we thought we could give the youngest 18-20 years of our lives we would say yes, but I just don't know," added Anne.

"Ten to 20 years ago we would have said yes, but age is now against us. We will of course keep them here as long as that is needed. We just hope someone out there can come and offer the girls what we are no longer in a position to do.

“They are absolutely lovely, very sweet and very close. They would make someone a fantastic ready-made family. Their close bond would be an asset for anyone wanting to take them on.”

Councillor Gordon Watson, Deputy Leader of Rotherham Council and Cabinet Member for Children and Young People’s Services, said: “Having children is a gift and something to be treasured, but sadly some children are not lucky enough to be born into families where they are put first in this way.

“For some children keeping bonds they have already developed with their siblings can make all the difference in order for them to be able to thrive.

"This group of four young girls have a very close sibling bond and it would no doubt cause them further grief if they were to be split up in order to find them permanent homes.

"If you are considering adoption please, please consider this little family of sisters. It is unusual for a council to have such a large sibling group but these girls clearly love each other dearly and would make a perfect family for the right person who could give them the forever home they deserve.”

He said the council is offering a package of support to help anyone who wants to adopt larger sibling groups, including help with a bigger car and other items which families may need to purchase.

Rotherham has 16 children needing a permanent home, including five sibling groups - two groups of four and three pairs.

Nationally there are 12 groups of siblings of four or more who need to be placed together.

Anyone interested in adopting should contact Rotherham Council’s adoption team on 01709 254005.