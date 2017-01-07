Search

Search for missing South Yorkshire teenager Adam

Adam El-Refee, 13, was last seen by his mother in Doncaster at 3.30pm on Friday, January 6.

Police have appealed for help finding a missing South Yorkshire teenager.

Police are concerned for Adam’s welfare and would like to speak anyone who knows his whereabouts.

He is about five feet three inches tall and of slight build.

He was wearing glasses, black trousers and a black coat with writing across the back.

If you have seen Adam or if you know where he is, contact police on 101 quoting incident number 635 of January 6.

