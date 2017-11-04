Search for car driver after motorcyclists 'seriously hurt' in Sheffield crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist was seriously hurt in a crash on a major Sheffield route.

The incident happened in Bochum Parkway at about 11.20am yesterday.

A silver Kawasaki motorcycle travelling from Norton towards Jordanthorpe crashed, leaving the 36-year-old driver with serious injuries. The man was taken to hospital.

A silver-beige car, make and model unknown, was seen driving in the same direction and is thought to have manoeuvred from lane one into lane two a short time before the crash.

South Yorkshire Police said it was not yet clear whether the car was involved in the collision but officers are keen to trace the driver and speak to them as part of the ongoing investigation.

Police want to hear from anyone who was travelling along the Bochum Parkway yesterday morning who may have witnessed the collision, as well as anyone who may hold dashcam footage of the incident.

Call 101 quoting incident 358 of November 3.