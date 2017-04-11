A Sheffield Scouts group has won the first ever Scout Association’s national award for inclusion.

The award, for having the largest number of members in an area of deprivation, was presented to 222nd Whiteways Scout Group at the recent Scouting For All Awards.

In the past year, the group has introduced Scouting to over 100 parents in the area who has never heard of it, as part of The Scout Association’s ‘Better Prepared’ project, to open more Scout groups in areas of deprivation. The group now has over 30 members, aged between six and 25, and is supported by local volunteers.

A spokesman for The Scout Association said: “We believe in giving all young people the chance to experience Scouting and learn skills for life and in the past year, 222nd Whitewatds group has welcomed veen more young people from diverse backgrounds to join their packed programme.”

Waheeda Younis from the Scout Group said: “It’s a fantastic opportunity for the Scouts to be a part of the first ever national Scout awards ceremony, it’s something that we will never forget. It’s a real boost for the community. We’re always trying to encourage more young people and adult volunteers to join our thriving programme as we’ve seen the incredible things it’s done to these young people’s lives. Winning this award is a huge achievement.”

Scout Ambassador Steve Backshall said: “This is a remarkable achievement for the Scouts, winning one of the first ever National Scout Awards and will be something they will remember forever. Every child should have the chance to be involved in Scouting and I am proud to be an ambassador of this adventurous movement.”