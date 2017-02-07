Scouts groups alerted after power cut at Sheffield's National Emergency Services Museum

A popular 'museum at night event' due to be held at the National Emergency Services Museum tonight has been cancelled due to a power cut.

Scout groups from around the area were due to attend the event at the museum in West Bar, Sheffield, later but staff tweeted that it has been cancelled due to a 'power failure'.

Clara Taylor, education co-ordinator at the museum, tweeted: "If you're a scout meant to be visiting the National Emergency Services Museum tonight please contact your leader."

