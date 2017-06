Sheffield is set for another very warm day today as the heatwave continues.

According to the Met Office, temperatures could reach 27C this afternoon although there is a risk of isolated thunderstorms developing.

Tomorrow will be dry and bright with a fresher westerly breeze and temperatures dropping to around 21C.

Friday will be breezy and often rather cloudy with showery rain.

Over the weekend there will be a mix of sunny intervals and scattered showers. It will feel noticeably cooler.