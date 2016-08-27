School supervisor’s author dreams

A Sheffield pre-school supervisor has realised her dream, after having her first children’s book published.

Wendy Scott has been overwhelmed with requests for book readings and signings, as well as soaring sales in the region, since her book, ‘Billy’s New Camera’ was published this summer.

What started as a bit of fun for the Sandygate author, has seen her go from the classroom to book signings almost overnight.

Wendy, aged 58, said: “Billy’s New Camera came about from both a love of drawing and photography but also a lack of availability of new rhyming and repetition children’s stories.

“Initially I started drafting out the basis of the story but soon found myself sketching the illustrations to accompany it. Once I’d started I just couldn’t stop.”

After much encouragement from her family, Wendy approached Matador Publishers for their take on the book and was delighted when they agreed to publish the story.

“I was planning on spending my summer catching up on housework and spending time with the family,” said Wendy.

“I’ve spent it at readings and signings instead!”