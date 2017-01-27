School’s new Politics course

Sheffield MP Nick Clegg has visited a city school to launch its new A Level course in Government and Politics.

The former deputy PM was at King Ecgbert School recently to launch the sixth form’s new course, that will start in September.

Mr Clegg spoke with students from Year 11 who were looking to start studying politics in the autumn, and answered their questions about policitcs and Westminster.

Headteacher Paul Haigh said: “With all the political turmoil around the world, the importance of educating young people about the mechanisms and value of democracy has never been more important, so we are really excited that our growing sixth form is now offering A level Government and Politics.

“With our record-breaking A level results in 2016, families across the city are rightly looking into what King Ecgbert offers which has perhaps been Sheffield’s best kept secret in education.

“Many are choosing to send their children to our sixth form so we are responding by offering more subjects to existing blend of academic and vocational qualifications.”

The students also spoke to Mr Clegg about what is being done around increasing levels of mental health problems with young people.

Director of King Ecgbert Sixth Form, Rebecca McCairns, said: “The quality of the students’ questions on the key issues of global economics, social issues like housing and health and topical issues like Brexit and President Trump show how thoughtful our young adults at King Ecgbert and how much they care about the future.

“We were very proud of them.”