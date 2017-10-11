School focus: Oasis Academy Watermead

It is a time for celebration at Oasis Academy Watermead after the school was given the highest possible rating by Ofsted.

The school, in Shirecliffe, was judged outstanding in four out of five key areas - only the third school in the city to receive the accolade in the last two-and-a-half years.

Azekah Earnest and Lewis Staniland

Walking around the school it is clear to see why inspectors were full of praise for its high standards, outstanding teaching and well behaved children.

The report focuses on the care that the academy provides to support every child, regardless of background or starting-point, to make excellent progress.

Inspectors said the school, which opened its doors in 2014, has caring and considerate pupils who have adopted the school’s values which contribute strongly to their very positive attitudes to learning.

Children who have special educational needs or disabilities are making as much progress as their classmates thanks to bespoke support from their teachers, and the most able pupils make 'very good' progress.

Jacob Staniland and Gracie-Kay Cooke, aged three

Principal Lynne Goodhand was praised by inspectors for her 'vision, inspiration and determination' which has 'rapidly established a new school that is successfully meeting the learning and personal development needs of its diverse and highly mobile pupil population.’

She said: "We are of course delighted to receive such an incredibly positive report from Ofsted.

"I am so very proud of our children and all that they have achieved. Our committed and dedicated staff team go that extra mile to ensure our children get the very best whilst they are with us here at Watermead.”

“This report reflects what everyone who is involved with Oasis Academy Watermead already knows – it is a very special place where all are welcome.

Youngster infront of the school's map

"We are extremely fortunate to have such wonderful and determined young people who sparkle and shine in all they do.

"Our children love to learn, and are well supported by a team of staff who are dedicated to providing them with all the opportunities they need to follow their dreams and achieve their goals.”

“I am especially pleased that Ofsted highlighted our focus on inclusion at Oasis Academy Watermead – we will always care passionately about the progress and development of every child, regardless of background or starting point.”

“Ever since we opened the Academy, we have had the ongoing support of our parents and our local community and we are grateful to them all.

Taylor Crookes, 5, Daisy Offord, 6 and Bradley Cooke 6 with Rev Sallie Wilson and headteacher Lynne Goodhand

"Together we will ensure Oasis Academy Watermead provides exceptional education at the heart of the community.”

The school is keen to get parents involved in children's learning and hold regular events in school for them to attend.

Events include a yearly community garden party, film nights and a regular Bedroom Stars evening which see parents and children dressed in pyjamas and onesies come into school after dark to read bedtime stories together and enjoy hot chocolate and cookies.

Every half term parents come into school for the Stunning Stars and Fabulous Finish event where families get creative and discover what youngsters have been learning about.

A couple of times a week parents are also invited into school to buy from the school's market stall, which is run by the children, which sees surplus food as part of the Real Junk Food Project.

Reverend Sally Wilson, chair of the academy council, said: "We are so proud of everyone at the school, not just the staff who are dedicated, but the children and parents too.

"Without their dedication we wouldn't have got the outstanding rating. It's a whole community effort."

She added: "We are really keen here that families learn together and celebrate together here.

Pupils are also encouraged to take part in a range of extra curricular activities such as being on the student council, family cooking, karate, gymnastics and Irish dancing.

Alex White, aged 8, was on the school council last year and enjoyed a trip to the Houses of Parliament as part of his role.

He is also part of the school's quality control crew which checks standards in classrooms.

He said: "It's a school tidy check. We check things like is the reading area tidy, are all the pencils sharpened and are all the chairs under the table and give teachers a rating out of ten.

"They get a slip from us in assembly and have to improve on it if they can."

Paris Boldock, nine, was also on last year's school council. She said: "We have just held an election for the new council.

"Three people were given rosettes in each class and people had to vote for their favourite."

Azekah Earnest, aged 11, is the school's new head girl.

"I was so surprised when the headteacher and teacher's picked me," she said.

"You have to be a role model and show people around the school like visitors.

"I also help with birthday teas. We invite students when it's their birthday to the creative studio where we give them tea and cakes and talk to them."