School celebrates outstanding report from inspectors

A Doncaster school has achieved top marks in its latest inspection.

Heatherwood School, in Leger Way, has received an 'outstanding' rating following a recent visit by Ofsted inspectors.

They praised the senior leaders and governors for having an 'exceptionally strong' vision and determination which has lead to much improvement since the last inspection in January 2013.

The school caters for children with learning difficulties between the ages 3 and 19 and has 60 children on its roll.

Inspectors said the curriculum was 'well honed' to meet the needs of individual pupils and staff 'meticulously' plan work for individual pupils.

The report said: "Teachers and teaching assistants work very closely together to ensure that pupils make as much progress as possible.

"The development of pupils’ communication skills and independence is a key priority for all staff and pupils make great gains in both these areas."

It added that children from early years make exceptionally good progress from their different starting points.

Students who attend the school's post-16 provision also make good progress, but inspectors found that on occasion the work set for them is not well matched for their needs.

Inspectors told the school to improve the quality of teaching and learning of post-16 students to outstanding, after rating is as good.

