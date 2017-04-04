Scaling the heights to raise vital funds for South Yorkshire charity

A big-hearted Sheffield schoolgirl has raised vital funds for a children’s charity with a series of mammoth climbs.

In an act of endurance that many adults would hesitate at, 12-year-old Rosie Biggin, climbed 600 metres for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

The kind hearted youngster challenged herself to climb the combined height of the Shard and the Eiffel Tower, scaling a three metre high wall at the Climbing Works in Sheffield an eye-watering 200 times in just one day.

Last year she climbed Mount Snowdon in Wales and raised a fantastic £500 for the hospice.

Rosie was inspired to fundraise for Bluebell Wood by her performing arts academy, Verve, an acting, singing and dancing group that she attends every week. Every spring term, Verve students and staff fundraise for the South Yorkshire children’s hospice, bringing in thousands of pounds for the charity that cares for children and young adults with life-shortening and life-threatening conditions.

Rosie’s mum Rachel said: “Rosie was really moved by the stories of children at Bluebell Wood and wanted to do her bit. It was a tough challenge, but Rosie was incredibly focused and gave it her absolute all. So far she’s raised just short of £400 from her latest challenge, but we think there’s a little more still to come.

"Rosie has been climbing regularly for around two to three years at the Climbing Works in Sheffield. She loves being able to climb independently but also to learn lots of new climbing tips and techniques from the instructors that run the sessions."