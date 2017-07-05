SATS results show a year of improvement for Sheffield and Doncaster schoolchildren

Sheffield and Doncaster have both seen an increase in the number of children achieving the required standard in their SATS.

Sheffield Council said there has been an eight per cent increase in the number of year six pupils - with 60 per cent of children achieving the national standard in reading, writing and maths, compared to 52 per cent last year.

Year six pupils from across the country received their results yesterday from the national curriculum tests, often known as SATS.

Doncaster Council said that early indications show that Key Stage 2 results have improved in the borough.

Coun Nuala Fennelly, cabinet member for children, young people and schools, said: “It is pleasing to see that early indications for the Key Stage 2 SATS results show Doncaster has improved in all test categories and at an improvement rate that is at least as good, and often better, than other areas nationally.

“We are attributing the increased reading standard in part to the reading strategy we launched in September 2016. This aimed to improve the quality of reading in a number of targeted schools in Doncaster

“Although these improved outcomes are very encouraging we acknowledge we are on a journey to help transform education across the borough.

"We will be working with all schools to keep up this positive trend.

"However, we also need the help and support of all parents and carers to help their children enjoy their learning from a young age. Only by working together can we achieve our ambition of becoming the most child friendly borough in the country.”

Nationally, 61 per cent of children reached the expected level in the 'three Rs', an improvement on last year's score of 53 per cent.

The National Association of Head Teachers have advised parents to take the results with 'a pinch of salt'.

NAHT general secretary Russell Hobby said: "Currently, the methods to hold schools to account aren't as fair or as reliable as they should be.

"SATs data only gives parents part of the picture when judging a pupil's success or a school's effectiveness. League tables are the least helpful way of knowing if a school is the right place for your child.

"At the moment, parents and schools know that these results have to be taken with a pinch of salt. This can't be right. Just looking at data misses the majority of the real work that schools do to help young people achieve their full potential."