Samaritans to visit Meadowhall station after death of girl, 16

The Samaritans charity plans to visit Meadowhall station today following the death of a teenage girl who was struck by a train.

The charity has announced that representatives will be at the station from 4pm today to offer support to those affected by the death of the 16-year-old last night.

British Transport Police said emergency services were called to the station at 8pm following reports that somebody had been struck by a train.

They discovered that a 16-year-girl had been hit and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

She has not yet been named.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

To contact the Samaritans call 116123, where volunteers are available to talk 24 hours a day, 365 days of the year.