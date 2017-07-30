Safety warning as heavy rain hits South Yorkshire

Drivers have been warned to take care on the roads as downpours hit South Yorkshire this afternoon.
The Met Office has forecast scattered heavy showers for the rest of the day in Sheffield and across the rest of the county.
Emergency services have urged people to drive to the conditions.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue tweeted: "There are some heavy downpours across South Yorkshire. If you're driving please take extra care."
