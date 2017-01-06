Safety campaign launched after pensioner is hit by car crossing South Yorkshire road

A safety campaign has been launched after a pensioner was seriously injured as she was hit by a car as she crossed a South Yorkshire road.

Dr Adam Carter, from Brinsworth, who is standing as a Lib Dem candidate in a by-election for the Rotherham suburb next month, has launched a petition calling safety improvements along the section of Bawtry Road that runs through Brinsworth.

An 88-year-old woman suffered a fractured hip and bleed on the brain when she was hit by a car in August last year.

She has to use a frame to walk and remains in a rehabilitation centre following the collision.

Dr Carter said: “I am distraught that the lady was knocked over while crossing Bawtry Road.

"Living in the area I know that elderly people and children live either side of the road, and have to cross it to catch a bus or go to school.

“The council need to do more to make the road safer. We are very lucky this lady kept her life this time.

“That’s why I’m launching a road safety campaign. I cannot stand by and wait for someone else to get hit crossing the road before we try to make Bawtry Road safer for local residents.”

The by-election for Brinsworth and Catcliffe is to be held on February 2.

Visit tinyurl.com/bawtryroad to sign the petition.

Two patients die within a fortnight of each other due to blunders at Northern General Hospital

Police chiefs issue warning over brothels after Sheffield massage parlour features in TV documentary

Sheffield Council spends over £8 per person on cleaning the city's streets of litter

WEATHER: Find out what's in store for Sheffield this weekend

Sheffield United: Daniel Lafferty and Ethan Ebanks-Landell drove through deals

Dom Howson column: Why it will be difficult for Sheffield Wednesday to trim squad

Download The Star's mobile app now for FREE

Get all the latest Owls stats

Get all the latest Blades stats