There can be no doubt that Ryan Hair is truly a cut above the rest.

Following weeks of nominations and votes, the Sheffield barber shop has scooped The Star’s coveted Salon of the Year title for the second year in a row – leaving its five-strong team absolutely delighted.

“We had customers coming in saying they’d voted for us, which was great to hear,” said stylist Becky Richardson, who has been with the salon for six years.

“We we thrilled to hear we’d been chosen as the winner for the second year running.”

The premises on Hatfield House Lane, in Shiregreen, has been a barber shop for decades, with owner Ryan Denton taking over 12 years ago.

Ryan said: “We have generations of the same family as customers – grandparents and parents coming in and then they bring in their children and grandchildren.

“We always try to offer a personal service and like to remember people’s names, we try to do our best in everything we do.

“All of my team has worked in big salons around the city so our customers are getting the best stylists from the top salons, but we like to keep our prices low.

“It is fantastic to have won and to get some recognition. A big thanks to everyone who voted for us.”

And Ryan Hair isn’t the only city salon giving themselves a well-deserved pat on the back.

Perfection Hair, in Foxhill, bagged second place and is already eyeing up next year’s winning title.

“In 2017, that crown will be ours!” laughed Diane Else, co-owner of the salon which opened two years ago.

“We’ve had so much support from our lovely customers who’ve been voting up a storm.”

And Diane has her own theory on why the salon made such a big splash in this year’s competition.

“We have a good laugh with our customers, they know they can come here and be themselves, and there’s always a happy vibe,” she said.

“We have a team of seven here and we’re all really good friends and I think that makes a difference, we’re like a big family and our customers are part of that when they’re here.”

Donna Holland, stylist at Top Salon – which came third – agrees.

“People always say they feel so comfortable at our salon, there’s a lovely, friendly atmosphere,” she said,

“We’re professional, but there’s no subject off limits and I always say my job is part hairdresser, part therapist, so not only do our customers look great when they leave, they feel great too.

“That’s what we’re all about, making people feel special.”

And the salon, which opened on Sheffield Lane Top 26 years ago is filled with loyal customers of all ages – including some that have been having their hair done there since the very first day.

“Our customers are brilliant people and we’re so grateful to them for their votes,” added Donna, who has been with the salon since 2003.

“We’ve all been so excited about this, it’s a real honour.”