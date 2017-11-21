Ryanair launches Black Friday sale with £5 flights just one hour from Sheffield

If you're looking to escape the January blues without spending a fortune then Ryanair may just have the answer.

The budget airline, who had to cancel over 1000 flights back in September and October, has launched a Black Friday deal with a number of fantastic savings.

Ryanair are offering a number of flights to destinations in Ireland, Spain, Poland and Lithuania for just £5 from Leeds Bradford airport.

You can also head to Alicante, Gran Canaria and Riga for £17 as well as Corfu, Faro and Malaga for £20.

Customers can also head to Manchester Airport for fantastic deals to top destinations all over Europe, including Cologne, Hamburg, Seville and Rome.

The Ryanair website says that there are 100,000 seats from £4.99 but you must book your ticket by midnight tonight with travel in January 2018.

However, the website says that this is just Day 2 of its Black Friday sale, meaning there could be further deals ahead in the week.

Visit the Ryanair website to find the best flight to suit you.