Ruth headlines town Mayor’s charity night

A South Yorkshire singer will be performing musical classics at the Mayor of Rotherham’s penultimate official charity evening.

Operatic singer Ruth Lockwood, who bowed out in the head-to-head stages of this year’s ITV singing show ‘The Voice,’ has been confirmed as the act headlining the Mayor’s special charity event titled ‘A Night in the West End’ - which will take place at the Brooklands Club in Maltby this Friday.

Ruth said: “It’s great to come home and do a special gig in front of family and friends, it’s going to be a great night with lots of crowd-pleasers and all for such great causes.”

All proceeds from the night will go towards the Mayor’s three chosen charities, Alzheimer’s Society, National Autistic Society and Guide Dogs for the Blind.

Coun Lyndsay Pitchley, Mayor of Rotherham, said: “To have Ruth sing for us on the night is fantastic, she’s a great local talent and is sure to help raise a lot of money for the charities. We want as many people to come down and support what is sure to be a wonderful night of great entertainment, all for brilliant causes.”

The performance will be the Mayor’s penultimate charity evening before handing over the civic chain to current Deputy Mayor, Coun Eve Keenan, in May. Coun Pitchley’s final mayoral charity night will be later this month, on Saturday April 29, at her Champagne and Diamonds Ball at Magna Science Adventure Centre, where a flawless diamond worth £2,000 and a pair of diamond earrings worth £500 - both donated from a local jewellers - are being given away in a raffle.

Call the Town Hall on 01709 822720, for tickets to this Friday’s event, which starts at 7.30pm.