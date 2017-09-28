Rush of bets on Sheffield United to be promoted and Sheffield Wednesday to be relegated after Steel City Derby

Bookmakers have taken a rush of bets on Sheffield United being promoted and Sheffield Wednesday being relegated following Sunday's Steel City derby.

Bookmaking giant Oddschecker has revealed that the Blades are now the second most backed team to win promotion to the Premier League following the weekend's 4-2 win over the Owls - while Wednesday's odds on avoiding the drop to League One have significantly shortened.

The firm says 12% of bets since Sunday have been for United to gain a second successive promotion - with the Blades' price moving from 10-1 a few weeks ago to 4-1 following victories over the Owls and Wolves, which have seen Chris Wilder's team move into second place in the Championship.

The Blades were 6/1 for an instant relegation in August, but after their impressive start, the odds have gone out all the way to 100-1.

But while the a sense of optimism is sweeping the red half of the city, it is a different story in the blue half where at Hillsborough, Sheffield Wednesday have come down to 33/1 to be relegated, from as high as 80/1 just two weeks ago.

One plucky punter in the Sheffield area has already wagered on this happening.

Wednesday’s promotion odds are now bigger than United’s - you can get 8/1 on the club making the mother of all turnarounds.

There’s no support in this happening though, with just 2% of punters since the derby backing Carlos Carvalhal’s side to go up.

Wednesday now sit in 14th spot after last night's 1-0 defeat to Birmingham.