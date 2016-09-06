Runners urged to take part in new Sheffield 10K race

Sheffield runners are being urged to limber-up for the latest charity race to hit the city.

The new Asda Foundation Sheffield 10K race will be held in Sheffield city centre next month and is set to generate a major boost for local charities.

Launch of the Sheffield 10k at Sheffield's Winter Gardens with representatives from the charities supported

Staged in partnership with Sheffield Council, the Sheffield 10K is the latest addition to the hugely successful Asda Foundation 10K series, which includes runs in Leeds, York, Lincoln, Burnley, Nottingham, Bury and Hull.

The series is organised by Run For All, part of the legacy of the late Jane Tomlinson, who raised nearly £2m for charity by tackling a string of endurance challenges despite being diagnosed with incurable cancer.

Asda Foundation Senior Manager Julie Ward said: “The 10K Series continues to go from strength to strength and we’re very proud supporters. Sheffield is a city of great sporting tradition and the new run on October 30th will be a fantastic finale to the 2016 series.”

Cou Mary Lea, cabinet member for culture, parks and leisure, said: “I look forward to welcoming thousands of runners and spectators alike to the streets of Sheffield - the outdoor city."

The new run starts in Arundel Gate, in the heart of the city, and takes runners on a journey along Charter Row and Ecclesall Road, before skirting the edges of pretty Endcliffe Park.

It continues along Riverdale Road, along Endcliffe Vale Road, close to the Botanical Gardens, then travels down Brocco Bank and back to what is set to be a thrilling city centre finish.

People can run the Asda Foundation Sheffield 10K for fun, for a challenge or for charity. They can support a cause that’s close to their hearts but are encouraged to fundraise for one of the event’s official partner charities: youth housing charity Roundabout, Macmillan Cancer Support, Sheffield Hospitals Charity, St Luke’s Hospice, Cavendish Cancer Care, The Children’s Hospital Charity and the Jane Tomlinson Appeal.

Run For All Events Manager Charlie Tatman said: “We’re thrilled to be back in Sheffield for a new 10K run, hot on the heels of the successful Yorkshire Half Marathon-Sheffield. If the reception from Sheffield for the half marathon is anything to go by, our runners are in for another brilliant welcome!”

Visit http://www.runforall.com/10k/sheffield/