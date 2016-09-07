Runners urged to lace up for Sheffield 10k

Sheffield runners are being urged to limber-up for the newest charity race to hit the city.

The new Asda Foundation Sheffield 10k race will be held in Sheffield on Sunday, October 30, and is set to generate a major boost for local charities.

Staged in partnership with Sheffield Council, the 10k is the latest addition to the series, which includes runs in Leeds, York, Lincoln, Burnley, Nottingham, Bury and Hull.

The series is organised by Run For All, part of the legacy of the late Jane Tomlinson, who raised nearly £2 million for charity by tackling a string of endurance challenges despite having incurable cancer.

The event’s official charities are youth housing charity Roundabout, Macmillan Cancer Support, Sheffield Hospitals Charity, St Luke’s Hospice, Cavendish Cancer Care, The Children’s Hospital Charity and the Jane Tomlinson Appeal.

Asda Foundation Senior Manager Julie Ward said: “Sheffield is a city of great sporting tradition and the new run will be a fantastic finale to the 2016 series.”

Coun Mary Lea, cabinet member for culture, parks and leisure, said: “I look forward to welcoming thousands of runners and spectators to the streets of Sheffield – the outdoor city.”

The run will start in Arundel Gate and take runners along Charter Row and Ecclesall Road, before skirting the edges of Endcliffe Park. It continues along Riverdale Road, along Endcliffe Vale Road, close to the Botanical Gardens, then travels down Brocco Bank and back to the city centre.

Run For All Events Manager Charlie Tatman said: “If the reception from Sheffield for the half marathon is anything to go by, our runners are in for another brilliant welcome!”