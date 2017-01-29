Runaway canoe left in fast lane of M1 causes traffic chaos

Traffic on the M1 just outside South Yorkshire was brought to a standstill this morning, as traffic officers removed a canoe that had been left in the fast lane.

The canoe was discovered between junctions 30 and 29 in Derbyshire, with Highways England describing the object as 'unusual debris'.

It is not known how the canoe came to be left there, but it was removed safely without causing any accidents just before 9am.

People have taken to Twitter to share their surprise in seeing a canoe in the fast lane of the M1.

Jeannette Morgan ‏said: "It's not every day you see a canoe in the middle of the M1!"

Sebastian Troy wrote: "Whoever lost their Canoe on the M1 is going to be in for a surprise when they pull up to the lake"