Fire crews in Sheffield and Barnsley were called to rubbish fires tonight.

A crew from Rivelin Fire Station used back packs and beaters to put out some refuse which was alight in Birley Edge.

The crew got the call to open land off Fox Hill Crescent at 7.45pm, and spent 20 minutes putting out the fire.

Shortly after, a Barnsley crew was putting out rubbish at Moorend Terrace, Cudworth.

The Cudworth crew was called to the scene at 8.20pm. Firefighters had the job done by 8.48pm.