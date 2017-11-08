RSPCA Sheffield: Can you give ‘sweet’ Tessa all of your love?

This ‘beautiful girl’ is Tessa, a nine-year-old crossbreed dog who is looking for her new best friend to take care of her.

Tessa was taken in to RSPCA Sheffield two months ago because her previous owner could no longer care for her and offer her the attention she needs.

Adam Spencer, of RSPCA Sheffield, said Tessa would like to live with someone who can spend a lot of time with her and give her their undivided attention.

“Tessa’s biggest comfort is having her people around her.

“She finds it quite tough in kennels and although the staff work hard to keep her as happy and comfortable as possible, we can’t offer her the amount of one to one time she craves.

“She is a wonderful, affectionate dog who just wants to be someone’s best friend and companion.”

When she was first taken to the RSPCA, Tessa had sore ears and feet, and she will still need help with managing the soreness on her ears. The RSPCA will be able to offer her adopter some support with this.

Adam added: “Used to the hustle and bustle of a family home, Tessa is desperate for a chance to belong once more.

“She is looking for owners who are at home much of the time, she just wants to be with her family as much as possible and doesn’t care much for being completely alone. Can you offer this beautiful girl a wonderful new life?”

Tessa is good with other dogs when she is walking out and about, but she would not be suitable to live in a home with other dogs as she likes to have her owner’s full attention. For this reason, she would also not be suitable to live in a home with a cat.

She may, however, be suitable to live with children as young as eight-years-old who are happy and comfortable around dogs.

Tessa was taken in to RSPCA Sheffield on September 16, and after some love and support from staff there she is now ready to find her new forever home.

She is a brindle and white coloured crossbreed, and at nine years and one month old she is what Adam calls ‘a sweet older lady’. It is not known how much she needs to be walked, but she does like to eat James Wellbeloved Complete dog food. She has no known health issues.

If you can offer Tessa what she needs, call 0114 289 8050 or call into the RSPCA offices, two Stadium Way.