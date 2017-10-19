RSPCA: New Sheffield home needed for ‘cheeky’ Thomas

This ‘confident’ and ‘cheeky’ chap is Thomas, and he is looking for his new forever home in Sheffield.

For the last three months, he has been taken care of by staff at RSPCA Sheffield, but now he is ready to find a new family to be part of.

Adam Spencer, of RSPCA Sheffield, said: “Thomas was brought to us by an RSPCA Officer and taken to the vets, where he received treatment for some awful facial injuries, thought to have been sustained from fighting with other cats. He is now ready to find his new home.

“Thomas, although a little unsure at first, soon becomes a confident, inquisitive and friendly chap

“He loves fuss and attention, being groomed and he loves to play too. His other love in life is food, so much so that he sometimes forgets his manners when treats are involved. He really is a fun and cheeky character.”

Thomas has FIV, Feline Immunodeficiency Virus, a condition which affects the immune system of a cat, like HIV in humans, and he needs to live an indoor only lifestyle, where he can be the only cat in the house. There is a possibility that he could live in a house with dogs.

Adam added: “There is no reason why he can`t live just as happy a life as any other normal cat, he will just need to be closely monitored and have regular check ups so he can be kept happy and healthy.”

Thomas also needs to live in a home where any children are older.

Can you offer Thomas, who is give years old, the safe and relaxing home that he needs?

If you think you can, call 0114 289 8050 or call into the RSPCA offices, two Stadium Way.