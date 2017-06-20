RSPCA: Greta deserves a great new home in Sheffield

This ‘funny kitty’ is Greta - she’s friendly, affectionate and a little bit cheeky, and she needs a new home.

Greta, who is six years and seven months old, was taken in to RSPCA Sheffield eight months ago after her previous owner was taken in to residential care and was unable to look after her.

Adam Spencer, of RSPCA Sheffield, said: “A funny kitty, Greta is a little shy initially but when she knows her carers and feels happy and secure in her surroundings, she is a chatty, super friendly and affectionate girl.

“She still gets a little worried at times and can be a tiny bit cheeky, she will occasionally tell you off with a little slap or nip but she’s been through a lot bless her and she has been a pretty great patient.

“With the support and love of a new owner though, she can’t wait to live life to the full again.”

Greta, who is an SH Dom, has been with the centre, was found to have an injury to her armpit caused by her getting her leg caught through her collar when she was taken in on October 26.

It has taken months and months of care, treatment and surgery to get her completely healed and back to full health, but she is now recovered and healthy.

She may be able to live with other cats and dogs.

Adam added: “Greta is looking for a home where any children are of secondary school age and where she can relax and get used to her new home at her own pace. She’s an absolute sweetie and she deserves a wonderful new life. Could she be the cat for you?”

If you can offer Greta a home or need more information, please call 0114 289 8050 or call into the RSPCA offices, two Stadium Way