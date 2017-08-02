RSPCA: Experienced owner needed to give ‘sweet’ cat Zero a home in Sheffield

This ‘pretty’ girl is Zero - she needs an experienced owner who will be patient and kind to give her a chance and a new loving home.

The black cat, who is four-years-old, was taken in to RSPCA Sheffield six months ago following concerns for her welfare.

Adam Spencer, of RSPCA Sheffield, said: “A very pretty girl, Zero does like to interact with you at her safe distance, she will head butt her surroundings affectionately, when she is having a good time and she will take tasty treats from her favourite people but she doesn’t enjoy being stroked yet.

“She can still be defensive and may lash out if she feels threatened, but she has a good relationship with people she knows. This sweet girl deserves the chance to be happy.

“She may never be an affectionate, cuddly lap cat and may she may prefer to live a very independent life but she really does seem to want to be around you she will show you this when she feels comfortable with you.”

Zero needs to live in an adult-only home with owners who have experience of caring for cats.

Ideally, she would also share her home with another friendly cat who she can become friends with. It is not known how she would be in the company of dogs.

If you can offer Zero what she needs, a happy and settled forever home, please call 0114 289 8050 or call into the RSPCA offices, 2 Stadium Way.