Royal Mail customers 'fed up' with long queues at South Sheffield sorting office

Frustrated Royal Mail customers say they're fed up with long queues and delays at a Sheffield sorting office.

'Awkward' opening hours at the Sheffield South Delivery Office, and its increased business since the closure of the Ecclesall Road branch in July 2016, have some people calling their experience at the facility a 'nightmare'.

Some have reported almost hour-long waits in long lines of people, which are open to the elements.

Businesswoman Shauna Naylor who owns Hypnotherapy in Sheffield, said she waited 47 minutes on Friday morning.

"It's quite amusing how bad it's got," the 34-year-old said.

The delivery office on Woodseats Road is open six days per week, but customers say the hours aren't long enough.

It is open from 7am-12pm on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and 7am-8pm on Wednesdays.

On Saturday, the branch is open from 7am-2pm.

Albert Road, Heeley resident Jenny Grimley said queues started early morning.

"I went on Friday at 7am, and even when you turn up that early, there are still people queuing," Mrs Grimley said.

"When you work, it's very difficult to get there while it's open."

Another man who contacted The Star was frustrated at the company for, he said, not attempting to deliver parcels to his property.

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, said Royal Mail staff didn't check he was home before leaving the delivery slip in his postbox, forcing him to make the journey to the sorting office to collect parcels.

This is despite him taking time off his work to stay home and collect the packages.

A local businessman, who also commented anonymously, urged people to buy shares in Royal Mail, attend the company's annual general meeting and 'ask some very difficult questions'.

"Like, why has the service dropped and why is the efficiency of the system failing," he said.

"You can hold private organisations to account a lot more than public ones."

Company apologises over delays

A Royal Mail spokeswoman apologised to customers over the delays.

"This has been due to an increase in the number of undelivered items received," Morag Turnbull said.

"We have introduced a new duty structure to ensure there is adequate staffing in the enquiry office to resolve this issue and to maintain the high level of service that our customers expect and deserve.

"We would also remind customers about our alternative delivery options if we are unable to deliver mail to customers first time, because they are not at home when we attempt to deliver an item that needs a signature or is too large to fit through the letterbox, Royal Mail can leave these items with a neighbour or designated neighbour, except for special delivery items which require a signature.

"Alternatively, customers can arrange a redelivery free of charge on a day that is convenient for them."

"This service can be arranged by calling the number on the card we leave or by visiting our website at www.royalmail.com/redelivery

She said the policy was to 'endeavour to deliver the mail to customers, the first time.

"This also means postmen and women are not continuing to take items with them on their rounds and the ‘Something for you’ cards used correctly," she said.

"Royal Mail constantly reinforces this policy and staff at Sheffield South delivery office will be reminded of this process.”