Route revealed for new congestion cutting bypass between Sheffield and Manchester

The route for a new bypass road that will cut congestion between Sheffield and Manchester has been revealed.

Highways England today announced its preferred route for the A57 Mottram bypass which it says will "cut congestion and improve safety."

The road will include a link from the M67 terminal roundabout to a new junction at A57(T) Mottram Moor and a link from there to a new junction on the A57 at Brookfield.

It is part of £242 million worth of improvements to help people travelling along the vital Manchester to Sheffield Trans-Pennine route.

Highways England also confirmed it would deliver improvements at Westwood roundabout at Tankersley in South Yorkshire which links the A61 and A616, and would do further work to refine options for the dualling of the A61 between Westwood roundabout and the M1.

All three improvements were part of a public consultation held earlier this year.

Tim Gamon, Highways England’s regional delivery director for the north west, said: "More than 1000 people attended the public information events we held on both sides of the Pennines earlier this year and almost 900 people responded to the consultation – with half backing the option selected for a new link from the M67 terminal roundabout to a new junction at A57(T) Mottram Moor - near Back Moor - and a link from there to a new junction on the A57 at Brookfield.

"Most people felt these improvements struck a good balance in terms of convenience for drivers, reduced impact on local communities and improved safety."

The proposed route will be presented in a statutory consultation next year with a plan to start construction in early 2020.

Plans for climbing lanes on the A628 between Barnsley and Manchester are also being considered further following the public consultation.