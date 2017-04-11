Rotherham United fans hunted over clash with rival supporters

A group of Rotherham United fans are being hunted by South Yorkshire Police over a clash with rival supporters.

Violence broke out between the Rotherham fans and a group of Fulham supporters as they tried to board a train to Doncaster at Rotherham Central train station at 6pm on Saturday, April 1.

British Transport Police want help tracing these men

It came after Fulham beat Rotherham 1-0 at the New York Stadium that day.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: "Two groups of football fans, believed to be from Rotherham United and Fulham, became involved in a violent altercation as the Fulham fans tried to board the train at Doncaster.

"We would like to speak to the men shown in the CCTV images as they may have information which could help with the investigation.

"If you recognise them, or have any information about the incident, please call."

Do you recognise this man?

BTP can be reached on 0800 40 50 40 or by texting 61016 and quoting reference number 493 01/04/17.

Man wanted by British Transport Police