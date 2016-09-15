Rotherham runner aged 75 completes 75 marathons in 75 days to raise £75, 000!

A marathon runner who was determined to complete 75 marathons in 75 days at age 75 has defied all the odds to cross the finish line.

Ray Matthews completed his gruelling challenge on Wednesday, September 14, after deciding to raise £75, 000 for a special school in Rotherham.

The granddad-of-three, from Maltby, said: “The reality is that the running side of this is not the biggest challenge. It’s raising the money that has proved to be a lot harder.”

The money raised will fund a soft playground and specialised equipment at Newman School in Whiston, which educates children with physical disabilities.

Ray said: “It was a wonderful moment when I handed that over to the school. The children there just blew me away. The aim of the school is to create joy and if I can help in a little way that’s all I want.”

Ray began his gruelling challenge in July on his 75th birthday and has completed most of his runs in and around Rotherham.

He even flew to Saint Quentin in northern France, which is twinned with Rotherham, for his 50th and 51st runs.

The retired boxer has had to consume over 6, 000 calories a day to keep his body weight up which he has been doing with his wife Maureen’s “good, wholesome meals” every evening and a lot of nutrition bars and powders throughout the days.

The retired boxer now plans on having a well earned rest by enjoying a holiday with Maureen, aged 74, but added: “Then I’ll come back and organise my next challenge - something even bigger and better if that’s possible.”