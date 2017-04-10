Rotherham primary schools named as some of the country's best for exam results

Four schools in Rotherham have been named some of the best in the country for exam results.

East Dene Primary, East Dene; Flanderwell Primary, Flanderwell; Our Lady and St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, Wath-upon-Dearne, and Bramley Sunnyside Junior School, Bramley have been named in the top ten per cent of schools for excellent results.

East Dene Primary, despite being in one of the poorest borough's of Rotherham, is one of the schools singled out by the Government as having outstanding Key Stage 2 results in both attainment and progress.

This is just two years after it was given a ‘requires improvement’ rating by Ofsted.

The school, alongside Flanderwell Primary and Our Lady and St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, have all met at least one of three criteria set by the Department of Education acknowledging excellent academic progress based on 2016 results.

Bramley Sunnyside Junior School has met all three criteria, representing just three per cent of schools nationwide who achieved this standard.

Headteacher Helen Headleand, said: “Achieving in the top three percent of the country is testament to the outstanding commitment and dedication of our governors, staff, children and families. We have been on an incredible journey; embedding high expectations through a creative and inspiring curriculum - motivating our learners to 'believe and achieve' and we have.

“Everyone at Bramley Sunnyside Junior School is extremely proud of all our achievements and are continuing our drive to raising standards - placing all children at the heart of our school.

Schools Minister Nick Gibb has written to all the schools to congratulate them on their achievement.

East Dene Primary headteacher, Louise Ridge, said: "Staff members have shown great commitment and dedication to raising standards and ensuring a high level of provision for all children in school.

"Our year 6 pupils were highly motivated, hard working and aspirational and we are incredibly proud of their achievements”

The DfE measured success based on schools meeting three national standards; 100 per cent of pupils meet expected standard in one or more of reading, writing and mathematics; 100 per cent of pupils meet expected standard in all of reading, writing and mathematics; and progress measured in the top 10 per cent for all reading, writing and mathematics.

A total of 682 schools across the UK were acknowledged by the Government as having met at least one of the criteria, with only 47 meeting all progress and attainment benchmarks.

Rotherham Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for children and young people’s services, Coun Gordon Watson,: “These results are testimony to the high standards of our schools across the borough and my congratulations go to all of the schools for achieving these standards.

“Our schools are blazing a trail in Rotherham with dedicated teachers and pupils really showing their potential by achieving great things. I know these schools can become shining examples of what is possible across the whole of the borough.”