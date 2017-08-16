Rotherham MP Sarah Champion quits shadow cabinet over 'extremely poor choice of words' in child abuse piece

Labour MP Sarah Champion has resigned as shadow women and equalities secretary and apologised for her "extremely poor choice of words" in a newspaper article about child abuse.

The Rotherham MP announced her resignation from Jeremy Corbyn's shadow cabinet on Wednesday afternoon.

The decision comes after a row ensued about a quote from the MP's column about child abuse in The Sun newspaper

In it, Ms Champion said: “Britain has a problem with British Pakistani men raping and exploiting white girls.”

The MP later distanced herself from the quote, saying the article should 'not have gone out in my name'.

Today Ms Champion apologised for her 'extremely poor choice of words'.