A Rotherham man is wanted by the police over a serious assault on a woman.

Shane Peter Delaney, aged 46, who has links to Munsbrough, Kimberworth and Maltby, is wanted over an incident on Wednesday, January 4, in which a woman was seriously assaulted.

No other details on the attack have been released.

South Yorkshire Police said Delaney has also been recalled to prison.

Members of the public are urged not to approach him, but to contact the police instead.

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101.