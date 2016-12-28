Rotherham man interviewed over death of baby

A Rotherham man has been interviewed over the death of a seven-month-old baby.

Detectives said the 35-year-old man has been 'interviewed under caution' and is 'assisting' with the investigation into the death of the baby boy in a house in York on November 3.

North Yorkshire Police and Trading Standards officials are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death, which prompted Sheffield-based manufacturer, Playtime Beds, to issue a safety warning stating that its made-to-measure beds 'could lead to risks to children such as asphyxiation or strangulation, falling, entrapment or crushing'.

Children's cots, twin beds, bunk beds, cabin beds, high sleeper beds and triple and quadruple beds are covered by the warning.

North Yorkshire Police detectives are appealing to Playtime Beds customers who have safety concerns, or have experienced cases where a child has suffered an injury in relation to a bed manufactured by the firm, to come forward.

Playtime Beds has been making beds since 2011 but has now stopped trading, it said in a statement.